Updating a previous note, Dinwiddie will come off the bench Thursday against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports.

Shortly after it was reported Dinwiddie would join the starting rotation Thursday night, the Nets updated their lineup with D'Angelo Russell back in the starting lineup. Dinwiddie has still seen a solid amount of minutes off the bench, as he has averaged 26 minutes over the past 10 games.

