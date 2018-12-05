Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Coming off bench Wednesday
Dinwiddie will come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
With Joe Harris recovered from his hip injury and returning to the starting five, Dinwiddie will come off the bench. In 22 games as a reserve this season, he's averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 boards in 27.6 minutes.
