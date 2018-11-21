Dinwiddie totaled 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 victory over the Heat.

Dinwiddie finished with 16 points off the bench Tuesday, having now scored in double-digits for 14 straight games. He is a valuable piece of the Nets rotation, especially with Caris LeVert (foot) on the sidelines, and should be viewed as a must-roster player in all leagues. He is unlikely to move into the starting lineup at any stage but should see minutes in the 30's with some regularity.

