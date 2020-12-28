Dinwiddie (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Dinwiddie was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after going to the locker room in the third quarter Sunday. The guard planted his right leg awkwardly and was diagnosed with a right knee strain. Prior to leaving the contest, Dinwiddie logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes. It's not yet known whether he'll be able to return Monday against the Grizzlies.