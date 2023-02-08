Dinwiddie (coach's decision) will make his Nets debut Thursday against the Bulls, Chris Milholen of SI.com reports.
Head coach Jacque Vaughn held out Dinwiddie in what could have been the point guard's debut Monday against the Clippers and Tuesday against the Suns, giving him more time to get acclimated. Dinwiddie should see plenty of usage in his new home, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about his value changing, especially with Kevin Durant (knee) still sidelined. Since the beginning of the new year, Dinwiddie has averaged 20.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 37.0 minutes.
