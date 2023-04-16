Dinwiddie closed Saturday's 121-101 loss to Philadelphia in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

The Nets fought for three quarters against the 76ers, but they ultimately struggled to hold on down the stretch and dropped the series opener. Dinwiddie posted a decent stat line that was pretty much in line with what he accomplished during the regular season, as he averaged 16.5 points and 9.1 assists per game since joining the Nets in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. Dinwiddie should remain Brooklyn's starting point guard and main playmaker for Game 2 of the series, scheduled for Monday.