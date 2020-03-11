Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Delivers game winner
Dinwiddie tallied 23 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 104-102 win over the Lakers.
Dinwiddie led the way for the Nets in a road upset over one of the NBA's top teams, pacing Brooklyn in scoring while hitting the go-ahead jumper with 28.3 seconds remaining. Unsurprisingly, Dinwiddie's production has been on the rise again since Kyrie Irving (shoulder) played his final game of the season Feb. 1, though efficiency has remained an issue. He's shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from distance while Irving has been sidelined the past 16 games.
