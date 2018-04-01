Dinwiddie tallied 12 points 4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, three steals and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 victory over the Heat.

Dinwiddie saw an increase in his playing time Saturday as D'Angelo Russell was benched for basically the entire game. Dinwiddie has shown his abilities on both ends of the floor this season and came through for owners once again. This was likely just a bad game for Russell meaning Dinwiddie could go back to minutes in the mid-twenties on Sunday, so owners should not expect this kind of output again.