Dinwiddie contributed 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 win over the Bulls.

Dinwiddie's workloads have been through the roof with the Nets missing Cam Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back). His production has been stellar as well, as he's averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes over his last six games. The bad news is that he's averaging just 0.5 steals and shooting 40.7 percent from the field in that stretch.