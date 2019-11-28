Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Double-Double in loss
Dinwiddie posted 16 points (5-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes as the Nets lost to the Celtics 121-110 on Wednesday.
He struggled offensively, but logged his first double-double of the year. The loss, which snapped the Nets four-game win streak, coincided with Dinwiddie's worst night of the stretch. He has been running the show in the absence of Kyrie irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb). Averaging almost 24 points over his past 10 games, Dinwiddie is a centerpiece of the Nets team, but could be considered a sell-high candidate as he capitalizes on the additional usage available due to the aforementioned absences.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: One dime shy of double-double•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pours in 30 points Sunday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops game-high 23 in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Another 20-point effort in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 28 in Monday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Big night at line in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.