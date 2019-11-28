Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Double-Double in loss

Dinwiddie posted 16 points (5-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes as the Nets lost to the Celtics 121-110 on Wednesday.

He struggled offensively, but logged his first double-double of the year. The loss, which snapped the Nets four-game win streak, coincided with Dinwiddie's worst night of the stretch. He has been running the show in the absence of Kyrie irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb). Averaging almost 24 points over his past 10 games, Dinwiddie is a centerpiece of the Nets team, but could be considered a sell-high candidate as he capitalizes on the additional usage available due to the aforementioned absences.