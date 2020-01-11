Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Double-double in win
Dinwiddie posted 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes as the Nets beat the Heat 117-113 on Friday.
Dinwiddie was instrumental, especially as the Nets came back in the third, scoring seven and assisting five. This performance may help the 26-year-old get back on track, taking into account the 15 points and 30 percent shooting averaged in his previous two games. The six-year veteran next faces a favorable matchup Sunday against Atlanta, who he dominated for 39 points the last time these two sides fought in Brooklyn.
