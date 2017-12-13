Dinwiddie finished with 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 victory over Washington.

Dinwiddie handed out a season-high 12 assists, helping his team to a tough victory over the Wizards. He was terrible from the field in this game, shooting just 29 percent on 14 shot attempts. The shooting is likely to continue to be an issue, but he makes up for it with his assists and handy block numbers from the point-guard position.