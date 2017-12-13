Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Double-doubles in victory
Dinwiddie finished with 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 victory over Washington.
Dinwiddie handed out a season-high 12 assists, helping his team to a tough victory over the Wizards. He was terrible from the field in this game, shooting just 29 percent on 14 shot attempts. The shooting is likely to continue to be an issue, but he makes up for it with his assists and handy block numbers from the point-guard position.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Just misses double-double Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads tem with 15 points in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 21 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Cements role as starter with 25 points in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Picks up double-double in start•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...