Dinwiddie racked up 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Bucks.

The veteran guard had his best night from beyond the arc since he went 6-for-11 on threes against Utah in late January, when he was still a member of the Mavericks. Dinwiddie's second stint in Brooklyn has been erratic so far -- he's scored 20 or more points in four of seven games, but couldn't get out of single digits in the other three -- but he's averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals with his new club, a close match for his production this season in Dallas.