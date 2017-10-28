Dinwiddie recorded four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 assists and a steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 107-86 loss to the Knicks.

Dinwiddie looked poised to garner another start Friday, but D'Angelo Russell decided he was healthy enough to go. Dinwiddie still covered for Russell as his minutes were capped, and he put up double-digit assists in a reserve role. Dinwiddie is a reliable second unit player but has very little fantasy relevance with Russell in the lineup.