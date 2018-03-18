Dinwiddie scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-106 win over the Mavericks.

His latest shift to the second unit hasn't impacted Dinwiddie's fantasy value, as he's still receiving a starter's workload behind (and often alongside) D'Angelo Russell. Saturday was the first time since the end of January that the 24-year-old hadn't recorded at least five assists, a run of 17 straight games, but with Russell looking more like a shooter than a pure point guard at this stage of his career, Dinwiddie will likely continue shouldering primary distribution duties for the Nets whenever he's on the court.