Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 13 dimes in loss

Dinwiddie posted seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 13 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Lakers.

Dinwiddie saw an increased workload in his last game due to Kyrie Irving suddenly sitting out because of some hamstring tightness. He made the most of it in that outing, leading the team in scoring with 22 points, and dropping seven assists and five boards in 35 minutes during that performance. Unfortunately, Dinwiddie couldn't keep that momentum going upon Irving's return in this one. While he couldn't get the lid off the basket throughout the game, Dinwiddie did provide an impressive 13 assists, with 11 of them being by half-time. Both Kyire Irving and Caris Levert have dealt with some lengthy injuries this season, but Dinwiddie wasn't able to capture a top 100 spot in their absence. Nonetheless, his production in the points and assists categories keep him worth owning in most leagues.