Dinwiddle scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding six assists, a rebound and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Knicks.

The 25-year-old took a big step forward last year in his second season in Brooklyn, and Dinwiddie kicked his preseason off in much the same way. D'Angelo Russell is still the Nets' starter at point guard, but Dinwiddie should still play a major role in the backcourt rotation.