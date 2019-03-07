Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 28 points in Wednesday's win

Dinwiddie delivered 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Dinwiddie was spectacular, filling up the box score and contributing across every statistical category while dominating offensively. He had earned a combined 68 minutes during his first three bouts back in the lineup since missing a little over a month with a thumb injury, so fantasy owners who were taking the wait-and-see approach should feel safe re-inserting him into lineups for Saturday's matchup with the Hawks.