Dinwiddie scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding nine assists and seven rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Lakers.

His offense remains inconsistent, but Dinwiddie has scored 20 or more points in three of the last seven games, averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 boards and 1.7 three-pointers over that stretch. Until D'Angelo Russell demonstrates that he's ready to take on a larger role for the Nets, Dinwiddie's minutes and spot in the starting five should be secure.