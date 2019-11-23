Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops game-high 23 in win

Dinwiddie scored a game-high 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding seven assists, two steals and a rebound in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Kings.

The 26-year-old has scored 20 or more points in four straight games since Kyrie Irving (shoulder) was sidelined, averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes over that stretch. With Irving out for at least another week, Dinwiddie figures to remain the focal point of the Nets' offense for the next three games, and maybe more.