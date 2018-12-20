Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops game-high 27 points Wednesday

Dinwiddie ended with 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 victory over Chicago.

Dinwiddie just continues to put up stellar production on a nightly basis and has to be one of the early season favorites for both the sixth-man of the year and the most-improved player. Over the past two weeks, he is a top 50 player and if he ever finds a way to increase his defensive numbers, the top 40 is certainly within reach.