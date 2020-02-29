Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops team-high 24 in Atlanta

Dinwiddie scored a team-high 24 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 13 assists, a rebound and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 141-118 loss to the Hawks.

The double-double was his third in the last eight games. Dinwiddie continues to lead the Nets in the absence of Kyrie Irving (shoulder), averaging 19.6 points, 9.0 assists, 4.6 boards and 1.9 threes over that eight-game stretch.