Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops team-high 25 points Saturday
Dinwiddie tallied 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 victory over New York.
Dinwiddie was excellent for the Nets on Saturday, leading the team with 25 points in 29 minutes. This was Dinwiddie's highest-scoring game in over two weeks. He is putting up some fantastic numbers off the bench for the Nets and has to be in the conversation for sixth-man of the year, even at this early stage of the season. Despite the bench role, Dinwiddie should be on a roster in all formats.
