Dinwiddie posted 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-113 loss to the Mavericks.

With D'Angelo Russell struggling to begin the game, Dinwiddie came to the rescue and provided a nice spark off the bench. The Colorado product is often overlooked in favor of Russell, but he's putting his together a career-best 14.9 points to go along with 4.6 assists over 19 games. His floor has been remarkably steady when you give his game logs a closer look and has some value in deeper leagues.