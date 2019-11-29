Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Excellent in win
Dinwiddie boomed for 32 points (10-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in the Nets' 112-107 win against the Celtics on Friday.
It was Dinwiddie's second consecutive double-double after not having one over the first 16 games. The six threes also matched a season-best for Dinwiddie. He is peaking as the alpha-dog in Brooklyn, but fantasy owners should enjoy it while it lasts with the return of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) looming.
