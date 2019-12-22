Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Explodes for 39 points

Dinwiddie had 39 points (13-27 FG, 2-6 3PT, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Hawks.

Dinwiddie has topped the 30-point mark in each of his last three games, and he has dished out at least five assists in each of those contests as well. He has emerged as Brooklyn's main scoring and playmaking threat in the absence of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and his fantasy value is at an all-season high right now.