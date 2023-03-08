Dinwiddie closed Tuesday's 118-96 win over the Rockets with 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block over 29 minutes.

Dinwiddie was efficient from the field and played a significant role in Tuesday's win while also extending a strong run of play in recent weeks. He has scored in double digits in six games in a row and has reached the 20-point mark four times in that span. Dinwiddie is averaging 17.6 points per game since being traded from Dallas to Brooklyn before the deadline.