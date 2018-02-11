Dinwiddie scored 24 points (5-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT) to go along with 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 138-128 loss to the Pelicans.

Dinwiddie struggled from the field and particularly from beyond the arc, but his perfect showing from the foul line allowed him to exceed the 20-point mark in this double overtime affair. He rounded out his night with an excellent showing as a playmaker and on defense, posting his second-straight double-double. Dinwiddie notably achieved all this as DeAngelo Russell made his largest contribution since returning from a knee injury, indicating that both guards are capable of producing simultaneously moving forward.