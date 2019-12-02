Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Fills stat sheet

Dinwiddie had 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 loss against the Heat.

Dinwiddie has made the most of the absences of both Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert, and he has emerged as Brooklyn's top playmaking threat over the last few games. He should remain on that role ahead of Wednesday's road matchup at Atlanta.