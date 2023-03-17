Dinwiddie totaled 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Sacramento.
Dinwiddie led the team in assists, steals and shots made from three while finishing two points shy of the 20-point mark and three dimes shy of a double-digit total. Dinwiddie has finished with at least 15 points and five assists in eight of his last 10 games, including in four straight contests.
