Dinwiddie had 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 102-86 win over the Hornets.

Dinwiddie was fantastic in the victory, flirting with a triple-double, adding three combined steals and blocks. Playing as the primary ball-handler, Dinwiddie's assist numbers have increased since arriving back in Brooklyn. He is averaging 7.8 assists per game over the past two weeks, putting him in elite territory when it comes to fantasy upside. The Nets are likely to continue pushing for the playoffs, meaning Dinwiddie should remain a solid top-70 option ROS.