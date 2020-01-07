Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Gets little help in loss
Dinwiddie scored 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 101-89 loss to the Magic.
He tied with Joe Harris for the team lead in scoring on the night, but they were the only two Nets to even score in double digits. This was actually Dinwiddie's worst scoring performance in a month -- the guard came into Monday averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.8 threes over his prior 12 games.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Logs 36 points, eight dimes•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Only bright spot in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Explodes for 39 points•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores career-high 41 points•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Impressive play continues•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Impresses against Sixers•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...