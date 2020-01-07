Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Gets little help in loss

Dinwiddie scored 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 101-89 loss to the Magic.

He tied with Joe Harris for the team lead in scoring on the night, but they were the only two Nets to even score in double digits. This was actually Dinwiddie's worst scoring performance in a month -- the guard came into Monday averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.8 threes over his prior 12 games.