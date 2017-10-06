Dinwiddie accumulated seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.

Dinwiddie has been making his case through two preseason games to be a primary guard reserve for the Nets. He's posted a combined 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals across 47 total minutes. Brooklyn has plenty of young and talented backup options, so it will be interesting to see how things continue to shake out as the preseason unfolds.