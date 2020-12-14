Dinwiddie had 10 points (3-6 3PT, 0-3 3PT, 4-6 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in Sunday's preseason win over the Wizards.

Starting next to Kyrie Irving, Dinwiddie played a team-high 25 minutes, helping lead the way in the second half while Irving took a seat. How the Nets use Dinwiddie during the regular season remains to be seen, but there's a chance he could contend for a starting spot if coach Steve Nash opts to bring Caris LeVert off the bench.