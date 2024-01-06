Dinwiddie closed Friday's 124-115 win over the Thunder with 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes.
Dinwiddie reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Dec. 2, and he played a big role in this win, allowing the Nets to finally snap a five-game losing streak. Even though the veteran floor general has adapted to a secondary role on offense, he can still produce big games from time to time. Even though he's not likely to carry the Nets offensively on a regular basis, he remains a decent fantasy alternative across all formats.
