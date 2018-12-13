Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Goes off for 39 points

Dinwiddie amassed 39 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 13-14 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Dinwiddie was on fire from all levels on his way to a new career-best scoring output. The fifth-year guard has scored over 17 points in each of his last five games, and has reached double-figures in all but two games this year. Despite largely playing from the bench, Dinwiddie is a must add in standard formats, as he is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 threes in 28.6 minutes per game this year.