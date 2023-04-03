Dinwiddie accumulated 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and 12 assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 win over the Jazz.

Dinwiddie has been thriving as a playmaker of late, dishing out 10 or more assists in nine of his last 11 appearances, and he has seven double-doubles in those 11 contests as well. The veteran playmaker is averaging 16.8 points and 9.9 assists per game since the start of March.