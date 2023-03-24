Dinwiddie totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.
Dinwiddie recorded his fifth double-double across his last seven appearances, and the floor general has been one of the best playmakers in the league in recent weeks. He's averaging 18.1 points and 9.3 assists per game since the All-Star break while recording double-digit dimes in seven games during that span.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Balanced game in double-double•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Claims double-double Tuesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ready to roll Friday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Resting Thursday•