Dinwiddie totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dinwiddie recorded his fifth double-double across his last seven appearances, and the floor general has been one of the best playmakers in the league in recent weeks. He's averaging 18.1 points and 9.3 assists per game since the All-Star break while recording double-digit dimes in seven games during that span.