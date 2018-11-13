Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Has 14 points Monday
Dinwiddie totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Timberwolves.
Dinwiddie once again provided solid production off the bench Monday, delivering 14 points in 28 minutes. The stat line is far from spectacular but with Caris LeVert (leg) set to miss some time, Dinwiddie could find a way to additional playing time moving forward. No one player is going to pick up all the slack left by LeVert's injury, however, Dinwiddie could be one of a committee of players to benefit.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Provides double-digit points in seventh straight game•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pours in 25 in OT win over Pistons•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 17 in loss to Knicks•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Collects team-high five assists in bench role•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pours in 23 off bench in loss to Pistons•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 13 off bench in preseason loss•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...