Dinwiddie totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

Dinwiddie once again provided solid production off the bench Monday, delivering 14 points in 28 minutes. The stat line is far from spectacular but with Caris LeVert (leg) set to miss some time, Dinwiddie could find a way to additional playing time moving forward. No one player is going to pick up all the slack left by LeVert's injury, however, Dinwiddie could be one of a committee of players to benefit.