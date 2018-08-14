Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Has contract guaranteed
Dinwiddie recently had his $1.65 million contract for the 2018-19 season guaranteed by the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With starting point guard D'Angelo Russell going down for nearly half of last season, Dinwiddie was able earn a significant role in the backcourt and finished the year averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers across 28.8 minutes. He wasn't the most efficient player when looking at his percentages, but he still was a reliable ball-handler and could lead the offense when needed. As a result, it was a no-brainer for the Nets to guarantee his contract for a meager $1.65 million. With Russell entering the season healthy, Dinwiddie will likely be stuck in a reserve backcourt role, so he should struggle to match his numbers from the 2017-18 campaign.
