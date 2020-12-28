The Nets announced Monday that Dinwiddie (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery next week.

Dinwiddie will require a procedure after he was diagnosed with a partial ACL tear in his right knee following his early departure in Sunday's loss to the Hornets. The 27-year-old is expected to be back to full health by the time NBA training camps open up ahead of the upcoming season, which could prompt Dinwiddie to decline his $12.3 million player option for 2021-22 and try his luck in free agency. As for the Nets, the loss of Dinwiddie will likely free up some more playing time for Landry Shamet, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Taurean Prince.