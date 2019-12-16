Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Impresses against Sixers
Dinwiddie had 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-89 win over the 76ers.
Dinwiddie led Brooklyn offensively once again, but that has been a trend since Kyrie Irving went down with a shoulder injury -- the six-year veteran has scored exactly 24 points in each of his last four games, and he has topped the 20-point mark in eight of his last 10 games. He should continue to be the team's main scoring threat ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Pelicans.
