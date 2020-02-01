Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Impresses off bench
Dinwiddie chipped in with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one block in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 133-118 win over the Bulls.
As expected, Dinwiddie has moved to a bench role with the return of Kyrie Irving to the starting lineup but that hasn't translated in a considerable decrease of his minutes or production over the last few days. Dinwiddie is averaging 20.3 points in 32.0 minutes per game during his last four outings, although he has been coming off the bench in three of those contests. He won't be reaching the same levels of production he had when he was the team's starting point guard during the last two-and-a-half months, but he should remain productive off the bench moving forward.
