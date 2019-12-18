Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Impressive play continues

Dinwiddie delivered 31 points (11-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime win against the Pelicans.

Dinwiddie scored at least 30 for the fourth time thus far this season, and for the third time in his last 12 appearances. With Caris LeVert (thumb) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) likely nearing their respective returns to the rotation, Dinwiddie's fantasy value will almost certainly take a hit in the near future. Still, the 26-year-old guard has been stellar over the last month and figures to remain highly involved regardless of what role he ends up settling into.