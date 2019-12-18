Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Impressive play continues
Dinwiddie delivered 31 points (11-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime win against the Pelicans.
Dinwiddie scored at least 30 for the fourth time thus far this season, and for the third time in his last 12 appearances. With Caris LeVert (thumb) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) likely nearing their respective returns to the rotation, Dinwiddie's fantasy value will almost certainly take a hit in the near future. Still, the 26-year-old guard has been stellar over the last month and figures to remain highly involved regardless of what role he ends up settling into.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Impresses against Sixers•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Productive in loss to Raptors•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Remains hot in win over Denver•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Another impressive line•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Fills stat sheet•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...