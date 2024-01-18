Dinwiddie closed with 19 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 105-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Dinwiddie turned in an encouraging performance Wednesday, tallying 19 points and seven assists. After a lean couple of weeks, anyone rostering Dinwiddie was breathing a sigh of relief after this effort. It remains to be seen whether this was the start of an upward trend or simply an outlier. For now, managers should sit tight and hope that he works his way back into starters minutes.