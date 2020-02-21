Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Inefficient in loss
Dinwiddie provided 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a block in 37 minutes Thursday, as the Nets lost to 76ers 112-104.
With news breaking that Kyrie Irving would miss the remainder of the season with shoulder troubles, those holding fantasy shares of Dinwiddie received a boost to their teams. However, Dinwiddie didn't exactly showcase the massive ceiling that his boosted role comes with. Nonetheless he and Caris LeVert combined to take 48 shots --- symbolic of the massive usage that is available.
