Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Inks three-year extension
Dinwiddie has signed a three-year $34 million extension with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The third year is a player option.
This season marks Dinwiddie's third season with the Nets, and the team has been impressed enough to ink him for three more. He's averaging a career-high 16.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent from three in 28.7 minutes. The guard is also chipping in 4.9 assists and 2.5 boards. Dinwiddie's role may not change much this season, but the uncertainty surrounding D'Angelo Russell's future with Brooklyn means Dinwiddie could see more responsibilities next year and beyond.
