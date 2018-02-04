Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Just misses double-double in Sunday's loss
Dinwiddie scored nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to the Bucks.
Poor shooting cost him his fourth double-double of the season. D'Angelo Russell continues to have his court time restricted with the Nets looking ahead to the lottery and in no rush to work him back into the starting five following his recovery from knee surgery, so at least for now, Dinwiddie's role and minutes figure to remain steady, even if his game-to-game fantasy production is still quite volatile.
