Dinwiddle scored 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 101-89 loss to the Heat.

The point guard just missed collecting his second double-double of the season as he continues to produce solid numbers in the absence of D'Angelo Russell (knee). Dinwiddle is now averaging 14.9 points, 7.8 assists, 3.5 boards and 2.5 three-pointers in 12 games since moving into the starting lineup, and with Russell still lacking a timetable for his return after undergoing surgery in mid-November, Dinwiddle should remain a stable fantasy asset for the foreseeable future.