Dinwiddie scored 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 Ft) while adding nine assists, four rebounds and a block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.

D'Angelo Russell moved into the starting five for this one as the Nets deployed a three-guard lineup, but Dinwiddie still retained primary distribution duties and led the team in assists. He's dropped at least eight dimes in seven of the last eight games, and while the team will want to see what a healthy Russell is capable of, Dinwiddie seems to be playing well enough to keep his current role in the offense.