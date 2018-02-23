Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Just misses double-double Thursday
Dinwiddie scored 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 Ft) while adding nine assists, four rebounds and a block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.
D'Angelo Russell moved into the starting five for this one as the Nets deployed a three-guard lineup, but Dinwiddie still retained primary distribution duties and led the team in assists. He's dropped at least eight dimes in seven of the last eight games, and while the team will want to see what a healthy Russell is capable of, Dinwiddie seems to be playing well enough to keep his current role in the offense.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Wins Skills Challenge•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Fills box score in loss to Pelicans•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Just misses double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops game-high 23 in Friday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads team in scoring versus 76ers•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Collects 10 assists on Saturday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...